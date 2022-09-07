Entertainment

'Nobody stopped them': MP minister comments on Ranbir-Alia's temple visit

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra denies Alia-Ranbir being stopped from entering Ujjain temple.

On Tuesday, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor traveled to Ujjain for the promotions of their upcoming film Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. The actors, along with director Ayan Mukerji planned to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings but weren't able to do so because of security issues and protests. However, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has now claimed that "nobody stopped" the actors.

Brahmastra, like many other latest Bollywood releases, has been dealing with boycott calls.

In an interview back in 2011, Kapoor confessed that he was a "big beef guy."

Protesters were angered by the comment and claimed that "a beef eater" cannot play the role of Shiva.

Irrespective of the boycott calls, early trends suggest that Brahmastra is already off to a great start.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Mishra dismissed claims that Kapoor and Bhatt were denied entry from the temple. "I have talked with the administration. They informed me that arrangement was made for their visit. But they decided to not proceed," he said at an event. "There was adequate security, but they decided to not go there. No one stopped them," Mishra clarified.

Addressing the protests by the Bajrang Dal, Mishra also said that an "artist should not use words which hurt the sentiments of people." Earlier reports informed that members of the Bajrang Dal had gathered at the temple to protest against the controversial comment that has been making rounds on social media. They even waved black flags and shouted slogans to express their outrage.

CSP Om Prakash Mishra informed ANI that they were "making arrangements" for the arrival of the actors before the protests started and one of the protesters assaulted police officers that were deployed at the premises. Reportedly, only Mukerji was able to enter the temple. Despite controversies, Brahmastra is heading for a big theatrical release on September 9 and will have over 8,000 screens globally.