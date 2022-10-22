Entertainment

'Prince' to 'Monster': How are recently released south films performing?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 22, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the opening day box office collections of the latest south movies

As Diwali is nearing, cinema halls are being swamped with many new movie releases. Friday was quite important as many movies in the south premiered that day. This includes Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, Karthi's Sardar, Vishwak Sen-Mithila Palkar's Ori Devuda, Mohanlal's Monster, and Nivin Pauly's Padavettu. So how are these films performing? Read on to take a look at their detailed box office collections.

#1 'Sardar'

Tamil film Sardar starring Karthi in the lead role hit the theaters on Friday. On its first day at the box office, the film collected Rs. 5.1cr in India, while its overseas collection stands at Rs. 1cr, as per Sacnilk. Directed by PS Mithran (Irumbu Thirai, Hero fame), the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan (Karnan) as the leading ladies.

#2 'Prince'

Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil drama Prince, alongside its Telugu-dubbed version, had a direct clash with Sardar at the box office on Friday. On Day 1, the film grossed Rs. 6.50cr, including Rs. 4.75cr from Tamil Nadu and Rs. 1.3cr from the Telugu states. Directed by Anudeep KV, Prince marked the lowest opening for Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil Nadu after Hero (2019), which collected Rs. 3cr (Day 1).

#3, #4 'Monster,' 'Padavettu'

Two Malayalam movies were also released on Friday, and both of them are reportedly witnessing a slow start. While Mohanlal's Monster opened to an underwhelming collection of Rs. 1.17cr, it is reported that Padavettu fetched a mere Rs. 27.33L. Directed by Vysakh, Monster also features Lakshmi Manchu and Siddique in important roles. Padavettu, directed by Liju Krishna, co-stars Manju Warrier and Shine Tom Chacko.

#5 'Ori Devuda'

Telugu film Ori Devuda, starring Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar, is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Venkatesh Daggubati also has an extended cameo in it. It hit the big screens on Friday and witnessed a slow opening. Reportedly, in India, the film minted Rs. 1.5cr on Day 1, while its worldwide opening day box office collection stands at Rs. 2cr.