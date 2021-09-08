Mohanlal teams up with filmmaker Shaji Kailas after 12 years

Superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday announced he is set to reunite with filmmaker Shaji Kailas for his next film, 12 years after they last worked together. The untitled film will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor and is scheduled to begin in October. Mohanlal and Kailas have previously collaborated on films like Aaram Thamburan (1997), Narasimham (2000), Natturajavu (2004), Baba Kalyani, and Alibhai (2007).

They last worked in 2009 crime thriller 'Red Chillies'

The duo last worked in the 2009 crime thriller Red Chillies. "It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvrunder the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years," the 61-year-old actor tweeted.

Mohanlal has a packed slate of films

Perumbavoor has also backed the actor's upcoming epic-historical movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, directed by Priyadarshan. Mohanlal, who was seen earlier this year in Drishyam 2, has a packed slate of films, including Aaraattu, Jeethu Joseph's Ram, and Bro Dady, directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal is also gearing up for his directorial debut Barroz, billed as a big-scale 3D fantasy project.

He began shooting for '12th Man' on August 17

Meanwhile, the filming of Mohanlal's other film, 12th Man began on August 17, on the occasion of the Malayalam new year. The film is directed by Joseph. Joseph has earlier revealed that 12th Man will not be following the concept of the "usual hero-heroine," even though it will star six male and six female characters, who are important to the storyline.

Movie's shooting location is reportedly same as of 'Drishyam'

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, the movie will have Satheesh Kurup as the cinematographer, who was also a part of the Drishyam franchise. In fact, 12th Man will reportedly be filmed in Thodupuzha, Kerala — the same place where Drishyam was shot.