Not OTT, Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' to be theatrical outing

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 12, 2021, 02:04 pm

After a lot of back and forth, Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' will finally release in cinema halls

Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will release in theaters and not on OTT, as per Saji Cherian, Kerala's Minister for Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy. It hits cinema halls on December 2, 2021. Cherian said the decision was taken after having discussions with Antony Perumbavoor, the film's producer. Earlier, Perumbavoor had declared that he was considering an OTT release taking financial reasons into consideration.

Impact

Why does this story matter?

As the COVID-19 situation is improving in Kerala, authorities have allowed the cinema halls to re-open with a 50% capacity. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed though. This decision of opening Marakkar, the costliest Malayalam film, in cinema halls comes as a relief to theater owners, distributors, and other stakeholders, who faced losses during the lockdown. Let's hope the film makes profits.

Information

'Antony Perumbavoor has made a big sacrifice in this matter'

While announcing the theatrical outing, Cherian also congratulated Perumbavoor on his Facebook page, and lauded his "big sacrifice." "Mohanlal's film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will release in theaters. The decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in my office. The movie will hit screens on December 2. Producer Antony Perumbavoor has made a big sacrifice in this matter. I congratulate him," he wrote.

Fact

Earlier, Perumbavoor was doubtful if 'Marakkar' will give him profits

Perumbavoor is yet to comment on this but his social media accounts show this update. Earlier, while mulling a digital release, he had said, "Some films may benefit from releasing in theaters with 50% occupancy. But, releasing Marakkar in theaters along with other films, with 50% occupancy and hoping to make profits is not easy." Naturally, this didn't go down well with exhibitors.

Details

Director Priyadarshan also stood with Perumbavoor's decision then

The film's director Priyadarshan also came out in Perumbavoor's support. "Antony has been paying a huge amount of money as monthly interests for the last two years. Had one of us been adamant about releasing the movie in theaters, it would have pushed Antony into great financial trouble. However, we wouldn't do that," he had commented. We wonder what he would say now.