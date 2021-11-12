Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar's 'Hiccups and Hookups' teaser looks interesting

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 12, 2021, 12:44 pm

'Hiccups and Hookups' will stream from November 26 on Lionsgate Play

Two days after announcing the project, the team behind Hiccups and Hookups has dropped a teaser. The 0:50-second-long clip looks interesting and sets the premise to the show nicely. Lionsgate Play will be streaming the show as their first original Indian content. The show's first look poster was also revealed two days back and Rajkummar Rao was given the honors of presenting the same.

Observation

Why does the story matter?

Last month, Lionsgate Play, the premium OTT platform backed by noted studio Lionsgate, had announced a slew of projects targeted for the Indian audience. And, Hiccups and Hookups is their first original. Meaning, if the show fails to impress the Indian crowd, the global content provider will have to up their game. Also, entering the market that is already flooded is surely a challenge.

Dutta plays a single mother looking out for a date

Back to the teaser, it stars Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar, who are playing siblings, and Shinnova, playing Dutta's daughter. The Andaaz actor is a single mother who is looking out for a date. The teaser also indicates toward the same. It starts with a scene from The Prince & Me, where Paige Morgan (Julia Stiles) is getting proposed by Eddie (Luke Mably).

Introduction

The teaser establishes the three main characters, their relationship

While watching it, Kavanya (Shinnova) says, "God! That is so cheesy," and wonders who proposes like that. Her mother Vasu Rao (Dutta) says that "your dad" did so, and then the conversation veers to finding dating choices for Dutta. Vasu and Akhil (Babbar) find a suitable guy on a dating app, who turns out to be Kavanya's ex! Hilarious dialogues follow, establishing the characters.

Twitter Post

Check out the trailer here

About

Kunal Kohli returns to his home turf with this project

Apart from the three actors, the show, inspired from US series Casual, will also feature Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra, and Ayn Zoya. To revolve around a "crazy family," Hiccups and Hookups will be "(of a) no filter family" that doesn't believe in society limits. Kunal Kohli returns to his turf with this one, which airs on November 26.