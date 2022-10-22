Entertainment

Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG roped in for Deepika-Hrithik's 'Fighter'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 22, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will collaborate for the first time on 'Fighter'

When Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was released in theaters, its VFX was lauded immensely for raising the bar for visual graphics in India. Several netizens also thought its graphics offered an entirely new perspective that had never been seen in the Indian film industry before. Now, DNEG—the company that executed the film's stupendous graphics—has reportedly come on board Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Fighter.

Context Why does this story matter?

Double Negative (DNEG) is a big name when it comes to VFX and has previously worked on projects like The Harry Potter franchise, The Adam Project, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Locke & Key, among others.

The British company has also been felicitated with seven Oscars so far.

Early reports also suggest the company may also work on Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana.

Details Reportedly, 'Fighter' will be visual spectacle, mounted on large scale

A recent report by Pinkvillla stated that DNEG has come on board Fighter. "Fighter is a visual spectacle with some aerial action sequences, which will be a one of its kind experience for the Indian audience," a source told the portal. "The team is clear to mount the film on a certain scale...they have decided to rope in the best VFX company of India."

VFX 'Fighter' will mark a different, new way of filming

Fighter is "India's first aerial action thriller" and marks Roshan's third association with director Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War. "It's a new way of filming. The action scenes will be shot in real, but there are some blocks that will be enhanced with VFX. Get ready to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in India's first aerial action franchise," the source added.

Preparation Roshan will reportedly undergo massive transformation for the role

Fighter will reportedly go on floors on November 15 and has a month-long schedule planned in India. Reportedly, to get into the skin of the character, Roshan will be spending some time with Indian Air Force airbase officers and will undergo a significant physical transformation soon. "He will be visiting an airbase outside Mumbai to...adapt to the workings of Air Force Officers," reported Pinkvilla.