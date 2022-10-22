Entertainment

Happy birthday, Parineeti Chopra: Looking at her upcoming films

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 22, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Parineeti Chopra turned 34 on Saturday. Happy birthday!

Ever since her debut in Bollywood with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti Chopra has delivered a string of powerful performances. Some of these notable films include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ishaqzaade, The Girl on The Train, Saina, and Meri Pyaari Bindu, among others. Naturally, this has translated into some exciting offers. On her 34th birthday, let's look at some of her upcoming movies.

#1 'Uunchai'

On November 11, Chopra will be seen in Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya's multistarrer where she will share the screen with veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. In the recently unveiled trailer, it was revealed that she'll be playing the role of an instructor who helps the three men climb Mt. Everest. Uunchai has been billed as a "tale of friendship."

#2 'Capsule Gill'

Capsule Gill will mark Chopra's reunion with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar. The biopic will narrate the story of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 64 miners who were trapped in a coal mine in Raniganj Coalfields—one of the largest coal reserves of India spread across West Bengal and Jharkhand. In July, Chopra also posted a photo from the sets.

#3 'Sanki'

Chopra has also signed the dotted line for Sanki, where she has been paired with Varun Dhawan. The film will be helmed by Anurag Singh and written by Rajat Arora and Karthick Naren. The synopsis reads, "A police officer retires after an accident during an investigation. Years later, he is forced to relive the past as he narrates the story to his friend's son."

#4 'Chamkila'

The Ishaqzaade actor also has Chamkila in the pipeline, which will be her first collaboration with ace director Imtiaz Ali. The film will be based on the life of Indian singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Reportedly, Diljit Dosanjh may play the lead role in the film. Interestingly, Chopra had turned down Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for Chamkila and that role later went to Rashmika Mandanna.