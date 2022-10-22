Entertainment

'HotD': Let's discuss Larys Strong's foot fetish and…how he dies

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 22, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

The last episode of the first season will be aired this Sunday

Being a fan of Game of Thrones means nothing could creep you out. We saw the Lannister siblings in an intimate relationship, a Targaryen aunt having intercourse with her nephew...and shrugged it off! But, the recent House of the Dragon (HotD) episode got us screaming. If Larys Strong's foot fetish made you vomit, and if you want to know how he dies, read on!

Episode How does the event unfold?

Disclaimer #1: Spoilers ahead. Disclaimer #2: We aren't kink-shaming. The aforementioned scene involves Strong and Queen Alicent Hightower. After coming to know that her father (Otto Hightower) has been plotting behind her back, Alicent seeks Strong's help to know the proceedings. But since he is only providing her the information informally, she is expected to "pay him back" in some way.

Scene The scene that made us all uncomfortable

As Strong begins to reveal the news, he pauses and looks at Alicent. As if knowing what he wants, the Queen removes her shoes and places her legs on a table. Strong continues...and pauses again. Alicent then removes her stockings and places her bare feet on the table. Strong goes on to take a perverted look at her feet while revealing the news.

Personal But Alicent doesn't seem to be enjoying it

Had the scene ended there, we would've probably not fumed as much. But after finishing with the information concerning the Queen, Strong slips his hand into his pants, pleasuring himself as Alicent stares off into the distance with a worried look on her face.

Death Now let's get to the point…How does Strong die?

Reportedly, the novel upon which the series is based has the "Kinslayer" dying after the Targaryen Civil War. He gets beheaded for plotting and executing King Aegon's murder. Cregan Stark marches from the North to Westeros to fight against the rebels, and he is the one who beheads Strong with his Valyrian steel greatsword, Ice (which would later be passed on to Ned Stark).

Significance Now, what's the matter with Alicent though?

For the kind of moral police that she is, Alicent—although she doesn't appreciate Strong's act—agrees to compromise her morals to safeguard the throne for her son. She, in fact, sows the seed for the civil war because Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen has children out of wedlock—with her homosexual husband's consent. We can't help but wonder what a hypocrite she is!