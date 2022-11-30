Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Kanye 'Ye' West settle divorce; details inside

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reached a divorce settlement

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reached a divorce settlement, per reports. The news of the settlement comes after reports claimed that West had missed attending a deposition in their ongoing divorce case. Kardashian filed a divorce lawsuit against West earlier in February 2021. The lawsuit happened seven years after their marriage. The couple has four kids together and they are co-parenting them.

Why does this story matter?

The couple has fans worldwide and has been the talk of the town ever since they got together.

In recent times, we have seen that celebrity divorce cases have grabbed eyeballs and some of them have been televised live too.

The West-Kardashian fans were following each minute detail of the case and they are sad with the final verdict.

Ye had expressed wish to win back Kim K

West or Ye earlier spoke in public regarding his wish to win back his former wife. After deliberate negotiations, Kardashian was declared single by a judge earlier this year in March. They have dated other people following their separation. Kardashian was in a relationship with Pete Davidson, whereas the rapper was linked to Julia Fox, Chaney Jones, and Irina Shayk.

Court's direction to child custody

As per court documents, the rapper has been directed to pay $2,00,000 per month to his ex-wife as child support for their four children and be responsible for 50% of the educational expenses. The duo has joint custody of the children. Earlier, West said, "She's still gotta 80 percent of the time raise those children," in a podcast with Alo Full Mind.

Kardashian's decision to prioritize her happiness

Kardashian in an interview with Vogue opened up about her decision to divorce West. She said that she learned to prioritize her own happiness as earlier she would be prioritizing others' happiness. She stated, "And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself."