Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets astounding new trailer

'Avatar: The Way of Water' gets astounding new trailer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 02, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

'Avatar: Way of Water' will be released on December 16

A brand-new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was officially launched by its makers on Wednesday. The movie, which is slated for a global premiere on December 16, has James Cameron getting back to his helming duties with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang returning as the lead actors. Read on to know the trailer highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

It has been almost 13 years since Cameron released the first Avatar in 2009.

So, all updates about the second part are making the headlines.

More than a decade was spent planning to make the film a franchise with four sequels.

The first of the four sequels is Avatar: The Way of Water, while the filming of another sequel has already been finished.

Observation What does the trailer show?

The trailer brings back Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) 14 years after the first film's events. The explorer from planet Earth is seen trapped in the land of the blue aliens. We also get to catch a glimpse of some spectacular visuals of Pandora underwater. There are some new wars and a new confrontation happens between the invaders and the natives.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

On December 16, return to Pandora.



Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. pic.twitter.com/UtxAbycCIc — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 2, 2022

Information First trailer was launched earlier this year

Disney shared the first trailer for the sequel earlier this year. And the video clip highlighted the spellbinding visual effects of the movie. It was also revealed that the film will happen around or under the water, as the name of the movie suggests. The upcoming movie will introduce another Na'vi colony on Pandora and the story will revolve around Sully and Neytiri's family.

Details Everything to know about 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Avatar was the first-ever film to cross the $2.8B mark at the international box office. It took over Titanic's position, which was previously the biggest release with $2.2B. The second part will also see the addition of some new cast members including Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.