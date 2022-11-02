Entertainment

#FairytaleLoveStory: Miss Argentina 2020 marries Miss Puerto Rico 2020

#FairytaleLoveStory: Miss Argentina 2020 marries Miss Puerto Rico 2020

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 02, 2022, 04:18 pm 2 min read

The couple jointly announced the news on social media

Two beauty queens, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who have represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively, in beauty pageants have made the headlines by announcing that they have tied the knot. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Varela and Valentín finally announced their union officially. According to their post, they exchanged their vows on October 28. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Announcement Video gave us a glimpse of their relationship

The couple shared a video on social media and captioned it, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22." The video gives us a glimpse into their relationship, as some photos from their tours were also seen in it. It had some clips of their engagement when they both said "yes" to getting married.

History The couple met at Miss Grand International

The video also contains a few moments from their wedding, as they are seen dressed in white in front of the Marriage Bureau in Puerto Rico. According to reports, the couple's dating story started back when they met at the Miss Grand International 2020, and they have been together ever since. However, only a few days back, they made their relationship Instagram official.

Response Miss Grand International congratulated the couple

Miss Grand International shared a photo of them and congratulated the couple on the union. They captioned it, "Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always supports love without boundaries." Fans and celebrities showered them with congratulatory messages. Varela wrote, "Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks."

Information Varela is also an activist against gender violence

In 2019, Varela represented Argentina in the Miss Universe pageant and ended up in the top 10 at the Miss Grand International 2020. Besides her successful modeling career, she has also been actively involved in initiatives taken against gender violence, suggest media reports. Valentín had also made it to the top 10 at the Miss Grand International 2020.