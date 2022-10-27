Entertainment

Congratulations! Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton are first-time parents now

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 27, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have reportedly welcomed their first child

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston! As per reports, the Loki star has secretly welcomed his first child with fiancee and British actor-playwright Zawe Ashton. Ashton confirmed her pregnancy back in June this year when she flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet for Emma Holly Jones's Mr. Malcolm's List premiere in New York City. Here's more.

Details 'They aren't sleeping much but are thrilled'

On Thursday, US Weekly confirmed via an anonymous source that the celebrity couple had secretly ushered in a new member into their family. "Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy," the abovementioned source told the portal. "They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren't sleeping much but are thrilled."

Reaction Internet was filled with congratulatory messages

While the new parents have not revealed any details, fans seemed overjoyed with the news. Several Twitter users expressed their glee. "Heard Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton had their baby a while ago and no one even knew - good for them! I'm so happy for them but am also happy they've been able to maintain their privacy about their lives," wrote one user.

Twitter Post Such sweet posts took over social media spaces

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton had their baby, I’m so happy for them 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/BRZK9I0zsV — Ray - I AM ⛪️ (@LeviSquadReject) October 26, 2022

Relationship timeline Pair was rumored to be dating since 2019

While acting as a married couple in the play Betrayal in 2019, the pair sparked dating rumors for the first time. They finally confirmed romance by walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards in September 2021 together. While reports of their engagement surfaced as early as March 2022, the Thor actor confirmed the update only in June, while speaking to Los Angeles Times.

Work Both parents will be seen in MCU projects soon

Before Ashton, Hiddleston has been romantically linked to many celebrities, including the likes of singer Taylor Swift, and actors Elizabeth Olsen and Jessica Chastain. On the work front, the 41-year-old is awaiting the second season of MCU's Loki to premiere in the summer of 2023. Interestingly, Ashton is also entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Marvels. She is reported to play the villain.