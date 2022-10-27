Entertainment

Tovino Thomas's 'Dear Friend' selected for Dhaka International Film Festival

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 27, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

'Dear Friend' was released on June 10

In an exciting piece of news, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas took to his social media space and announced that his recent film Dear Friend has been officially selected for the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival. The movie directed by Vineeth Kumar also stars Darshana Rajendran as the leading lady, while Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Sanchana Natarajan were seen in supporting roles.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dear Friend failed to make a mark at the box office though the reviews were average.

It can be attributed to the fact that the film clashed directly with two other South Indian films namely 777 Charlie and Ante Sundaraniki as all three films were released on June 10.

Dubbed versions of both 777 Charlie and Ante Sundaraniki were released in Malayalam, too.

Announcement Thomas announced the news on Instagram

The Minnal Murali star took to his Instagram space and shared a poster of the movie while making the announcement. He wrote, "Delighted to share the news of Dear Friend's official selection at 21st Dhaka International Film festival. Overwhelmed to see Dear Friend going places!!" His fans took to the comments section and congratulated the actor and the team for the achievement.

Instagram Post Here's the announcement

Details Meet the crew of 'Dear Friend'

Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid of Happy Hours Entertainment, and Ashiq Usman of the Ashiq Usman Productions banner bankrolled the project. Apart from production, Khalid also cranked the camera, while Deepu Joseph took care of the editing, and Justin Varghese composed the Malayalam film's music. The film revolves around a man who decides to start a new life after a traumatic incident.

Updates These are the other projects of Thomas

So far, the Virus actor has had four theatrical releases this year and he has more films lined up for release. This includes Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal, which is a period drama set in three different timelines. He also has a film titled 2403 ft directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. It will be about the 2020 Kerala floods.