Know what makes Riteish, Genelia's 'Ved' special

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 27, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

'Ved' is slated for release on December 30

Bollywood's celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are all set to reunite for a Marathi film titled Ved. What makes the film more special is that the project will mark Genelia's comeback to the big screens and the couple's reunion for the first time in 10 years. The film directed by Riteish will mark Genelia's debut in the Marathi film industry, too.

Though the duo announced earlier this year that they are collaborating for a Bollywood film titled Mister Mummy, this upcoming Marathi film will hit the theaters first.

So, Ved will mark Genelia's comeback to the big screens after the long hiatus following her pregnancies and childbirth.

Nevertheless, the new movie announcement has come as an exciting update for the fans of the couple.

This film will also mark the directorial debut of Riteish. Along with the announcement, the couple shared their first-look posters. Riteish can be seen smoking a cigarette and he sports a rugged look. On the other hand, Genelia carries a worried look on her face. All three posters have Riteish smoking cigarettes. One of the posters has Genelia resting on the back of Riteish.

Announcing the news, Genelia took to Twitter and wrote in Marathi, "I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu." "I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Riteish's first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle," she further added.

Genelia and Riteish will be seen playing the lead roles in the upcoming movie. Genelia is also attached to the project as its producer. Besides the lead actors, the film will also star Jiya Shankar and Ashok Saraf in significant roles. Popular composer duo Ajay and Atul will be helming the music department of the film. Ved is slated for release on December 30.