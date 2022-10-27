Entertainment

Producer captured on camera hitting wife with car; case registered

Producer captured on camera hitting wife with car; case registered

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 27, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

'Dehati Disco' producer allegedly attempted to run over his wife with a car

In a shocking incident, film producer Kamal Kishor Mishra has been accused of hitting his wife with his car. In visuals from the CCTV footage of a residential building's parking area in West Andheri, Mishra can be seen driving over his wife. Allegedly, this happened after the woman caught the Dehati Disco producer with another woman. A case has been registered.

Details What had happened that day?

In the incident that occurred on October 19, reports suggest that Mishra's wife had come out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area of the Andheri building. Looking at the CCTV footage, one can see a woman pounding on the car window as the vehicle tries to flee.

Clip Some people came to woman's aid after being hit

As the car speeds up, it hits the woman who then comes under the wheel as people rush in toward the vehicle. The car runs over the woman as some other individual drags her out. Wasting no time, the white four-seater can be seen driving away. This 20-second clip is now going viral online. Search for Mishra is still on, per police officials.

#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We're searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

FIR Woman allegedly received injuries to head, hand, and legs

Later, the producer's wife filed a complaint with Amboli Police Station, alleging she had suffered injuries to her head, legs, and hand. Based on this, a First Information Report was registered under the relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. These include Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Film All you need to know about 'Dehati Disco'

Starring choreographer-dancer Ganesh Acharya in the lead, the Hindi movie Dehati Disco (2022) is about showcasing Indian dance and arts in their purest form. Announced in 2020, the film co-stars Ravi Kishan, Manoj Joshi, and Rajesh Sharma. Directed by Manoj Sharma, Mishra produced the venture under the banner of One Entertainment Film Productions. We can expect more details about the case to surface soon.