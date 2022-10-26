Entertainment

'RRR' wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 26, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

'RRR' was released on March 25

Well, it looks like the legacy of SS Rajamouli's RRR will keep growing and the film has taken a permanent position in the headlines. In the latest news about the period drama, it has won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. The historical fiction was nominated in multiple categories. Read on to know more about the latest feat.

Context Why does this story matter?

By filing nominations for the Oscars under 14 categories, RRR recently became an international sensation. And the latest achievement of the magnum opus is yet another feather to RRR's cap, which has increased the already hyped-up excitement of fans. At the 50th Saturn Awards, RRR was nominated under various categories including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure, and Best Director.

Quote 'We are super elated,' says Rajamouli

Director Rajamouli was not there to receive the honor. So an AV was played during the ceremony, where he expressed his gratitude. "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. We are super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I got for Baahubali: The Conclusion," the filmmaker said.

Details Rajamouli did not attend the event owing to prior commitments

The video was also shared by Saturn Awards' Twitter handle. The director stated that he could not be there to receive the award as he was busy promoting RRR in Japan. "Due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, I could not attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time," he said.

Information All you need to know about 'RRR'

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, RRR is a historical fiction based on the life of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt played an important role in the movie along with Ajay Devgn, Shreya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. Veteran music composer MM Keeravani helmed RRR's music, while KK Senthil Kumar cranked the camera.