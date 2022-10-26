Entertainment

Netflix-Calm app to turn Roald Dahl's tales into bedtimes stories

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 26, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Netflix-Calm app have turned Roald Dahl's tales into bedtime stories

In September 2021, streaming giant Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company to "bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways." Now, the company has collaborated with the Calm app for a series of bedtime stories that will be narrated by well-known actors. The Dahl Stories, however, are for subscribers only. Here's the complete story.

Context Why does this story matter?

British novelist Dahl is best known for writing numerous children's stories, especially fantasy tales that are widely read and appreciated even today.

These include Matilda, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Lamb to the Slaughter, and The Twits, among others.

When Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, it mentioned that the company aspires to "write multiple new chapters of [Dahl's] stories, delighting children and adults [globally.]"

First story Henry Golding is aboard the project for the first story

Per Variety, the first sleep-time story is Charlie and the Dream Factory which draws inspiration from the iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, an incredibly popular story that has spawned many literary/cinematic works. It will be narrated by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), who will lend his voice to Willy Wonka. The story became available on the Calm app on Tuesday.

Future stories 'Matilda,' 'The Witches,' 'The BFG' are on the cards, too

After Charlie and the Dream Factory, the next story is slated to arrive on the app in December 2022 and will "feature an excerpt from Matilda." Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman) will lend her voice to the story. In addition to that, Netflix and Calm have plans of featuring several other popular classic stories such as The BGF (Big Friendly Giant) and The Witches.

About Calm app Several noted Hollywood celebrities have collaborated with the Calm app

Calm was founded in 2012, and since then, has become immensely popular amongst kids due to its audio content. Currently, it has sleep stories narrated by several leading Hollywood actors and celebrities including Idris Elba, Harry Styles, Anna Kendrick, Kate Winslet, Randall Park, Mandy Moore, and Diane Keaton, among others. Apart from Dahl, it also offers content from The Minions, Peppa Pig, etc.