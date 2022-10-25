Entertainment

'Thank God' Twitter reviews: Ajay Devgn starrer receives mixed response

'Thank God' Twitter reviews: Ajay Devgn starrer receives mixed response

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 25, 2022, 05:24 pm 3 min read

'Thank God' was released theatrically on Tuesday (October 25)

Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God was released in theaters on Tuesday (October 25). It has been directed by Indra Kumar. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, an adventure drama directed by Abhishek Sharma. Despite the box office battle, Thank God's prospects look decent since it's a comic caper and is targeting family audiences. Here's what Twitter users thought of it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thank God has the potential of being a crowd-puller because of its genre, and due to Devgn's immense fan following.

Moreover, since Devgn has earlier shone brightly in comedies such as the Golmaal series and All The Best, it is expected that he'll recreate the same magic.

Kumar's association also heightens expectations, since his body of work includes the Masti and the Dhamaal franchise.

Postitive reactions Devgn's powerful performance seems to have stolen the show

Several Twitter users posted about catching the first-day first show of Thank God, and were elated that the film provided the kind of entertainment they were looking for during an extended weekend! One user wrote, "The film surprised me quite a lot and I am happy that it didn't waste my time. Really enjoyed the film." They also added, "Ajay Devgn was eye-catching."

Twitter Post Here is one such tweet lauding the movie

Honest Review Of #ThankGod

It's Is a Good Family Entertainer!! Loved The Performances of #Ajay and #Sidharth!! Heart Warming Songs Especially #HaaniyaVe and a Pretty Good and Convincing Climax!! Many Light Hearted Moments and a Nice Life Lesson To Learn From It!! pic.twitter.com/0quOFTi5UJ — Aayush Shah  (@stiffaayush) October 25, 2022

Negative reactions Some viewers had a gripe with the 'senseless comedy'

However, not everyone enjoyed the movie, and many bashed it for its "senseless jokes" and "outdated, cliche attempt at humor." Some viewers also expressed their disappointment over Rakul Preet Singh being "completely wasted," while others have said that "comedy is not Sidharth Malhotra's forte, he looks confused as always." However, Devgn's performance has been described as a show-stealer even in unfavorable reactions.

Twitter Post Here's a rather harsh review from an angry netizen!

#ThankGod 1⭐️



Jaise taise sehi salaamat bahar aaya! — Abhinav Tyagi (@abhinavtyagii) October 25, 2022

Mixed reviews Meanwhile, some netizens thought film wasn't great, but worth watching

There were also some reviews that weren't entirely negative or positive but maintained a neutral stance. For instance, a Twitter user posted that the "film is worth-watching due to Devgn and Malhotra's performances, but don't expect too much on the comedy front." Another netizen echoed their sentiments and wrote, "It has its flaws but eventually, it delivers a good message on humanity."

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Thank God'

Apart from the aforementioned cast, the movie also stars Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, and Vikram Kochhar. Billed to be a slice-of-life family entertainer, the makers have said that it will also deliver an "influential message" to the audience. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, and Deepak Mukut. Aakash Kaushik and Madhur Sharma have penned it.