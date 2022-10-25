Entertainment

Akshay's 'Ram Setu' OTT release: Streaming rights sold to Amazon?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 25, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

'Ram Setu' hit the theaters on Tuesday along with 'Thank God'

Akshay Kumar's fourth theatrical release of the year Ram Setu had its premiere on Tuesday. While the film has been receiving negative to mixed reviews since morning, reports on its streaming debut are already making the rounds. Apparently, the makers of Ram Setu have signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video for its post-theatrical digital streaming rights. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

It was expected that Ram Setu would salvage Khiladi Kumar from the failure streak.

Though we cannot predict the film's fate at least until tonight, reviews we see on social media are not great.

And the information about the film's OTT partner could further damage its box office numbers.

But since nothing is official yet, let us wait for the makers to announce it.

Details More about the streaming rights

The date of Ram Setu's digital debut has not been reported yet. But Amazon Prime Video has co-produced the movie along with Kumar's Cape of Good Films. So, the decision to partner with the OTT streamer is quite obvious. The streamer's social media handles have also been promoting the movie by sharing its posters and teasers for a long time now.

Information Other actors featured in 'Ram Setu'

Apart from Kumar as the leading man, the movie also has Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, Pravessh Rana, Jeniffer Piccinato, and Telugu star Satyadev (Bollywood debut) in pivotal roles. Abhishek Sharma directed the movie. Besides the aforementioned producer, the director has co-produced it under his banner along with Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions. Aseem Mishra is the helmer of photography.

Clash It's 'Ram Setu' versus 'Thank God' at the box office

In our review, we have given Ram Setu 2/5 stars and stated that the film is a middling execution and a chore to sit through. Meanwhile, another Bollywood movie Thank God also premiered on Tuesday. Led by Ajay Devgn, Thank God co-features Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, and Vikram Kochhar. But Thank God isn't receiving positive reviews either.