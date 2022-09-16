Entertainment

Vikram's 'Cobra': When, where to watch Ajay Gnanamuthu-directorial on OTT?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 16, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

'Cobra' hit the theaters on August 31.

After running in the cinema halls for more than two weeks, reports about the OTT release date of "Chiyaan" Vikram's Cobra have surfaced. Apparently, SonyLIV has reportedly bagged the streaming rights and the film will debut on the platform on September 23. But let's wait till the makers or the streamer officially announces the development. Scroll on for more news about the film.

Context Why does this story matter?

After facing a slump for about three years with back-to-back failures, Vikram's Cobra hit the theaters on August 31 amid huge expectations.

Though the film saw tremendous footfall on its opening day, the film did not perform well owing to the negative word-of-mouth reviews.

Cobra failed to pull the crowd even though the makers shortened the film after being criticized for the lengthy runtime.

Information What is 'Cobra' all about?

Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu is the story of an assassin who commits high-profile murders. The film featured Vikram in dual roles and he appeared in more than 10 getups. KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty played the leading lady, while KS Ravikumar played a supporting role. AR Rahman composed music for the mega-budget venture, which was made on a budget of Rs. 90cr.

Clash 'Cobra' clashed with Pa Ranjith's 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu'

Along with Cobra, acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargiradhu also hit the theaters on August 31. But unlike Cobra, the reviews for the latter were extremely positive. However, the reviews did not have much impact at the box office. And now, with the recently released film Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu that's on a rampage at the box office, both films may face a further slump.

Updates Vikram will be next seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Meanwhile, Vikram is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. He will be seen as the Chola king Aditya Karikaalan. Also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, and "Jayam" Ravi, Ponniyin Selvan: I will hit the theaters on September 30. It's based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki.