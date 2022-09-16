Entertainment

'I'm a victim': Nora claims innocence during extortion case questioning

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 16, 2022, 01:25 pm 3 min read

Nora Fatehi was quizzed by the Delhi Police in connection with the Rs. 200cr money laundering case.

A day after actor Jacqueline Fernandez was grilled by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, too, was heavily interrogated on Thursday (September 15). She was quizzed for about six hours at Delhi Police's Mandir Marg headquarters. To recall, she had previously been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate as well in the Rs. 200cr money laundering case.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fatehi is under agencies' radar due to the gifts she received from infamous conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the aforementioned extortion case.

Investigating officers told ANI that Chandrashekhar "would try to influence Bollywood actresses [with] his huge wealth of properties acquired through extortion."

Pinky Irani, who connected the two actors with Chandrashekhar, was interrogated on Thursday, too.

Quote 'I am a victim, not a conspirator,' claimed Fatehi

While speaking with the cops, Fatehi maintained her innocence and claimed that she was a "victim of the conspiracy" and not the "conspirator." Reportedly, she also presented screenshots of her chats with Chandrashekhar. The actor also recounted her visit to a "charity" event in Tamil Nadu, where she was allegedly invited by Afsar Zaidi, the promoter of Exceed Entertainment Private Limited.

Clarification Fatehi has received a BMW, Gucci bag, iPhone

Apparently, Nail Artistry's owner and Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Paul had paid for her "travel and other expenses" to attend the above-mentioned charity event. Rubbishing the claims that she asked for a BMW 5 Series car to attend the event, Fatehi claimed she was gifted the car as a "token of love and generosity." She also received a Gucci bag and an iPhone from Paul.

Impersonation Chandrashekhar posed as 'Shekhar' to gift Fatehi the luxurious car

Paul told Fatehi that her husband was a "big fan" and made her speak to Chandrashekhar over call. Once the conman, posing as Shekhar, informed Fatehi that he wanted to gift her a BMW, she connected him with her manager Bobby Khan. Shekhar told Khan that he was okay with Fatehi not wanting the car, and it was eventually registered in Khan's name.

Recent More trouble for Fernandez on the cards?

Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravinder Yadav hinted that things might deteriorate for Fernandez. "There is more trouble for Jacqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something was fishy." Reportedly, the Judwaa 2 actor would call him "man of her dreams" and was thinking of marrying him.