'Born Pink': BLACKPINK comes back with their second full-length album

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 16, 2022

'Born Pink' marks BLACKPINK's second album after 'The Album.'

Rejoice, Blinks! After waiting for months, the second album of BLACKPINK titled Born Pink finally arrived on Friday. After releasing their first album, The Album in October 2020, Born Pink is the K-pop girl band's second album. Consisting of eight tracks, Born Pink has arrived a month after their solo track Pink Venom. Read on to know more about the album.

Context Why does this story matter?

The four-member girl group made its debut in 2016, and its international fan-following is one of the largest for K-pop.

Ever since its inception, the group has marked a recurring position on the Billboard charts.

According to reports, BLACKPINK made its way to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after the release of its debut full-length studio album: The Album.

Global tour 'Born Pink' will be performed during BLACKPINK's global tour

It was announced last month that the sophomore album will be performed by the band members during their global tour. Spanning from October 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023, the mega girl group will perform the tracks of the album during the tour. As Blinks are waiting to see their live performance, this album release has come at the right time.

Information Group was concentrating on solo performances

After The Album, the girls started focusing on solo activities. Jennie debuted with her solo track in November 2019, followed by Rosé. In 2021, Lisa released her first single album after which Jisoo ventured into acting with the K-drama Snowdrop. While Born Pink is their comeback album, the group's solo track Pink Venom marked their comeback as a group.

Rumor Did BTS's V attend 'Born Pink's private listening party?

Meanwhile, reports have come up on Friday stating that K-pop boy band BTS's member V attended the private listening party of Born Pink on Wednesday (September 14). While there are no official updates about the party, the news made the rounds on social media as it is being rumored for a long time now, that V and BLACKPINK's Jennie are dating.