23 Indian pilgrims stranded in Tibet after bridge collapse

A group of 23 Indian pilgrims, including 15 from Mumbai and others from Dubai , are stranded in Tibet 's Gyirong county. Their return was halted after the Miteri Bridge, a key link between Tibet and Nepal, collapsed due to landslides caused by flooding. Some of the pilgrims speaking to HT said the bridge was their only way back to Kathmandu, as flight prices via Lhasa have skyrocketed to over ₹3.6 lakh per person from the standard rate of ₹40,000.

Diplomatic efforts Indian embassy steps in to help The Indian embassy in Nepal has stepped in to help the stranded group. They are in talks with Nepalese authorities for a swift resolution. The pilgrims had taken a private tour to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal after missing out on government slots. The external affairs ministry had selected 750 people for this pilgrimage through a computerized draw in May.

Alternative route Stranded group seeks alternative routes The stranded group is now requesting authorities to open the Kodari border, 150km from Gyirong, as an alternative route back to India. They estimate at least 200 other pilgrims from India, Malaysia, and the UAE are also stuck in Gyirong. Simran Jumani, a Mumbai-based advocate on the pilgrimage with her husband, said they were turned away at the Gyirong border and are now awaiting rescue, the Hindustan Times reported.

Pilgrim fears Family members of some group members are in distress Another group member, Ekta Desai from Dubai, expressed distress after learning about her father-in-law's death during the trip. She urged authorities to split their group visa for urgent departures. Vinod Kumar Vyas from Dubai also expressed uncertainty over their exit plans and awaited exit permits with Indian government support. Shishu Yadava from Mumbai echoed similar concerns. "We (my daughter and I) were lucky enough not to be present at Gyirong when the floods occurred. But...we just want to return home."