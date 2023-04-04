Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in Malaysian 1MDB scam

Apr 04, 2023

Jho Low, an alleged Malaysian fugitive financer, reportedly funded Leonardo DiCaprio's 2013 film 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Leonardo DiCaprio testified in the Malaysian money laundering scam involving bribery and a prominent rap artist, on Monday. American rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel of The Fugees, has been accused of channeling money from a Malaysian financier for Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012 through straw donors, reportedly. Reports also said that he did the same during Donald Trump's administration with the same financier.

Why does this story matter?

Michel is facing criminal charges for stealing billions from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) which is the Malaysian state investment fund.

Malaysian fugitive financier, Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has been accused to be the mastermind behind the money laundering scam.

According to media reports, Jho Low has maintained his innocence against the allegations pressed against him in the scam.

How is DiCaprio associated with the scam?

DiCaprio reportedly has a years-long relationship with Low that brought him under the radar of the investigators. If reports are to be believed, Low was one of the primary financiers of DiCaprio's 2013's hit film, The Wolf of Wall Street. As per the charges, Michel became a channel for Low's money in his attempts to influence the US government.

DiCaprio on his friendship with Low

After taking the stands on Monday, DiCaprio testified that he met the alleged fugitive at a birthday party in 2010, and befriended him. "I understood him to be a huge businessman with many different connections in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia," he said. DiCaprio further revealed that he met Michel backstage at one of The Fugees's concerts in the 1990s.

DiCaprio once celebrated NYE in Australia with Low, Michel

At the witness stand, DiCaprio also recalled lavish and star-studded parties that were hosted by Low, including a fancy vacation to the World Cup in Brazil. He recalled the one time when he went to celebrate New Year's Eve in Australia and in Las Vegas with Low. Michel was also present during these trips, said the Oscar-winning actor.

Low was a contributor to DiCaprio's foundation

Apart from financially backing DiCaprio's movie, Low was also a contributor to DiCaprio's charitable organization. "I was given the green light by my team as well as my studio. He was a legitimate business person wanting to invest in the movie," said DiCaprio in his testimony, adding Low once mentioned his willingness to contribute to Obama's re-election campaign.