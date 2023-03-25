Entertainment

Box office: Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick 4' registers decent openings

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 25, 2023, 01:28 pm 3 min read

The much-awaited fourth installment of Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in the theaters on Friday, alongside Anubhav Sinha's hard-hitting drama Bheed. The film, which encircles a ruthless assassin, witnessed decent footfalls on its opening day in India. After its debut, it also became the most preferred movie option for Indian moviegoers ahead of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, as per Pinkvilla.

Why does this story matter?

As a result of Reeves's acclaimed performance in the franchise, it has emerged as a global blockbuster in recent years.

It's never been a big franchise in India, but in the overseas market, it has successfully managed to shatter records.

Notably, its third installment, which came out in 2019, currently holds the record for the biggest opening weekend in the franchise with nearly $57M.

Reeves' action-drama earns over Rs. 8.5cr

From the box office perspective, John Wick films have not been a major franchise in India, but John Wick: Chapter 4 has performed exceedingly well this time. On Friday, it grossed Rs. 6cr at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, the Thursday night previews netted around Rs. 2.5cr. In total, Reeves's film has successfully managed to collect Rs. 8.5cr so far in India, including premieres.

'John Wick 4' emerges as most-preferred movie option

As per Pinkvilla, the action-drama film emerged as the leader this Friday, surpassing Luv Ranjan's rom-com drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar—which held the top spot for two consecutive weeks. The Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer was the second most preferred film on its third Friday. Notably, Reeves's film is expected to remain at the top until the release of Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Nani's Dasara.

'John Wick 4' registered record-breaking debut overseas

In the overseas markets, John Wick: Chapter 4 has set a record-breaking box office debut and has grossed over $8.9M during its US previews on Thursday. It is predicted to secure an impressive haul over this weekend. As per Variety, the franchise's earnings have improved with each new series. While Chapter 2 grossed $2.2M, Chapter 3—Parabellum registered $5.9M in the previews.

Know more about the film

The fourth installment of the John Wick franchise is a follow-up to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, the new edition of the high-octane actioner focuses on the titular character who prepares to battle his toughest foes—specifically, a high-ranking member of the criminal council. With oozing star power, the cast includes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, and Laurence Fishburne, among others.

