'John Wick 4' OTT details! When and where to watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 05:53 pm 1 min read

'John Wick 4' OTT details

Keanu Reeves's recently released film John Wick: Chapter 4 is in the buzz for a long time. Fans have been waiting to watch Reeves don the character of Baba Yaga again and the early trends are quite promising. The Chad Stahelski directorial is touted to earn $65M to $70M at the US box office on the opening weekend. Know about its OTT debut.

Exciting details about the film

If you're bracing yourselves for the OTT release, then we have some exciting news for you. It is bankrolled by Lionsgate, hence it will stream on Lionsgate Play. In India, the film can be rented via Amazon Prime Video. Indian fans, catch it in theaters (as your perfect weekend watch) or wait for the OTT release. It's touted to be a neo-noir action thriller.

