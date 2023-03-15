Entertainment

Russo Brothers's 'Citadel' renewed for Season 2: Reports

Citadel is one of the most anticipated series of 2023 and this Russo Brothers project has been making buzz since 2018. As we all brace ourselves for April 28 for the release of Season 1, there is an exciting development for fans. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Amazon Prime Video series has been renewed for another season.

Details about Season 1 and upcoming Indian adaptation

Nothing has been confirmed by the makers and the representatives of both the OTT giant and Russo Brothers have declined to comment. In Season 1, the cast includes Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Lesley Manville, among others. An Indian adaptation has been commissioned by the executive producers helmed by the acclaimed Raj & DK and starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.

