'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' to premiere soon; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 03, 2023, 12:58 pm 1 min read

Amazon Prime Video announced their new fun and frolic family drama series Happy Family: Conditions Apply. As per the trailer, the film is set in just another household in India and will focus on the Indian family culture. The series will premiere on the OTT giant on March 10 with four episodes and then on each Friday two new episodes will follow.

All we know about the upcoming series

The final episode will get released on March 31. The series revolves around the Dholakias, a four-generation family that lives under the same roof. The story revolves around the crests and troughs of the family. The cast includes Atul Kulkarni, Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ayesha Jhulka, Meenal Sahu, Ahaan Saboo, among others. It is helmed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia.

