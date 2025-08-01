Gus Atkinson owns 60 wickets in Tests (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Gus Atkinson claims his 4th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:37 pm Aug 01, 2025

England pacer Gus Atkinson floored India with figures worth 5/33 from 21.4 overs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The right-arm pacer, who is playing his first Test of series, returned with a bang. Atkinson, who managed 2/32 from 19 overs on Day 1, cleaned up India with three more wickets on Day 2. Here are further details and his stats.