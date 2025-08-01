Gus Atkinson claims his 4th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
England pacer Gus Atkinson floored India with figures worth 5/33 from 21.4 overs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The right-arm pacer, who is playing his first Test of series, returned with a bang. Atkinson, who managed 2/32 from 19 overs on Day 1, cleaned up India with three more wickets on Day 2. Here are further details and his stats.
A brilliant fifer for the pacer
Atkinson was superb with his line and length and hardly set a foot wrong. He was not only economical, but brought his A game into play with wickets. Bowling in the right channels helped him pertrub the Indian line-up. After getting Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel on Day 1, Atkinson dismissed the likes of Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna on Day 2.
Atkinson races to 60 Test wickets
With his spell of 5/33, Atkinson has raced to 60 wickets in Test cricket at 21. This was his 4th fifer in Tests. He also owns one match haul of 10 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 home Tests, Atkinson owns 42 wickets at 18.90. All of his four five-wicket hauls in Tests have come on home soil.
