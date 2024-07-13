In short Simplifying... In short John Ferris, Fred Martin, Gus Atkinson, and Charles Marriott made remarkable debuts for England in Test cricket, with Ferris taking 13 wickets in 1892 against South Africa.

Martin, Atkinson, and Marriott also shone in their debut matches, with Martin claiming match figures of 102 against Australia in 1890, Atkinson finishing with 106 against West Indies, and Marriott managing figures of 16 against West Indies in 1933.

These debut performances highlight the players' exceptional skill and contribution to England's cricket history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Atkinson clocked the 3rd-best figures on debut for England (Photo credit: X/@surreycricket)

Best match figures on debut for England in Test cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 05:06 pm Jul 13, 202405:06 pm

What's the story England pacer Gus Atkinson was the star for his impressive match haul of 12/106 on Test debut. Surrey pacer Atkinson featured versus West Indies in the first Test at Lord's. The hosts won the match by an innings and 114 runs inside three days. Atkinson clocked the 3rd-best figures on debut for England. We decode Englishmen with the best match figures on debut.

#1

13/91 - John Ferris vs SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 1892, the only Test between South Africa and England in Cape Town saw John Ferris demolish the hosts with 13 wickets in the match. His 6/54 in the first innings saw SA perish for 97. England scored 369/10 thereafter. In their second innings, SA folded for just 83. Ferris stood tall and claimed 7/37 in 25 overs (16 maidens).

#2

12/102 - Fred Martin vs AUS

In 1890, the 2nd Test at The Oval between England and Australia saw English pacer Fred Martin claim match figures worth 12/102. Martin picked 6/50 in the first innings as Australia perished for 92. The hosts responded with a score of 100. Australia then managed 102/10 with Martin claiming 6/52. England won the match thereafter, scoring 95/8.

#3

12/106 - Gus Atkinson vs WI

After taking 7/45 in the first innings, Atkinson took a fifer in WI's second innings to finish with 12/106. WI managed 121/10 in the first innings as Atkinson blew them apart. England scored 371/10, taking a 250-run lead. The Windies perished for 136 in their second innings. Atkinson finished with 5/61 from 16 overs. He bowled two maidens.

#4

11/96 - Charles Marriott vs WI

In August 1933, the third Test match between England and West Indies at The Oval saw spinner Charles Marriott manage figures worth 11/96. England scored 312/10 in the first innings before Marriott's 5/37 helped the hosts demolish Windies (100/10). Following on, the Windies perished for 195 next. It was Marriott who delivered the goods with figures worth 6/59 from 29.2 overs.