Mominul Haque surpasses 1,000 Test runs versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Apr 01, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh cricket team batter Mominul Haque has raced past the 1,000-run mark versus Sri Lanka in Test cricket. Mominul got to the mark with his 13th run in the ongoing 2nd Test match in Chattogram. He ended up scoring 33 off 84 balls (3 fours). Notably, Mominul also became just the third Bangladesh player to hammer 1,000-plus Test runs versus Sri Lanka.

Mominul joins Mushfiqur and Ashraful

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mominul became the sixth player with 1,000-plus runs in Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka Test matches (1,020). As mentioned, he is the third batter from Bangladesh to register the record as he joined Mushfiqur Rahim (1,346) and Mohammad Ashraful (1,090). Mominul's tally includes four tons and as many fifties. Mominul attained the mark in his 13th Test (23 innings). He averages 51.

Breaking down his stats versus Lanka

In five matches on Lankan soil, Mominul has smashed 399 runs at 49.87 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). At home, the star batter has clocked 621 runs versus Sri Lanka at an average of 51.75 (100s: 3, 50s: 2).

Mominul closes in on 4,000 Test runs

During his knock, Mominul also became the fourth Bangladesh batter to score 4,000 runs (now 4,008) in Test cricket. He came into this contest with 3,975 runs under his belt. Mominul owns 12 centuries and 17 fifties in Tests. He has joined Mushfiqur (5,676), Tamim Iqbal (5,134) and Shakib Al Hasan (4,469) in terms of 4,000-plus runs for Bangladesh.

How has the match proceeded?

Six of SL's top-seven batters scored fifties as they posted 531/10 while batting first. Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), Kamindu Mendis (92*), Dinesh Chandimal (59), and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (70) contributed to the massive total. Meanwhile, the Tigers were folded for 178 in reply as opener Zakir Hasan (54) scored the most for the team.