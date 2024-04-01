Next Article

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan slams his maiden Test fifty versus SL

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:09 pm Apr 01, 202401:09 pm

What's the story Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan smoked a vital fifty in the second innings of the ongoing second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. It was indeed a crucial knock from the youngster as the visitors posted a mammoth 531 while batting first. This was his fourth Test fifty as he ended up scoring 54 off 104 balls (8 fours). Here are his stats.

Knock

A fine effort from Zakir

The Bangladesh innings went underway in the final session of Day 2. Zakir added 47 runs with fellow opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy before the latter departed. The former returned unbeaten on 28 at stumps. The southpaw continued to bat well on Day 3 morning as he alongside nightwatchman Taijul Islam, added 49 runs. Zakir fell to Vishwa Fernando soon after completing his fifty.

Stats

Fourth fifty in Tests

With this half-century, Zakir has raced to 436 runs across seven Tests at 33.53. The tally also includes a solitary ton. Playing his maiden series versus SL, he now owns 82 runs at 27.33. Zakir has completed 5,132 runs in 86 First-Class matches at a 39-plus average (50s: 20, 100: 15). The youngster is yet to play an away Test.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Six of SL's top-seven batters scored fifties as they posted 531/10 while batting first. Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), Kamindu Mendis (92*), Dinesh Chandimal (59), and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (70) contributed to the massive total. Meanwhile, the Tigers were 96/2 at the time of Zakir's dismissal.