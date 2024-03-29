Next Article

Andre Russell has raced to 100 IPL wickets

Andre Russell becomes first overseas player with this IPL double

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 09:10 pm Mar 29, 202409:10 pm

What's the story West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has completed 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell reached the landmark while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He entered the 100-wicket club with his second scalp. Russell is the first overseas player with 100 wickets and 2,000 runs in the tournament.

Career

Russell has been with KKR since 2014

Russell has been KKR's acclaimed match-winner in the IPL for nearly a decade. He joined the Knight Riders in 2014 after spending two seasons with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). His ability to single-handedly win games from tough situations has been a boon for KKR. Russell has now completed 100 IPL wickets in his 114th encounter in the cash-rich league.

Information

Second-most IPL wickets for KKR

It is worth noting that Russell took a solitary wicket in his first two seasons. He is only behind Sunil Narine in terms of wickets for KKR in the IPL. The latter leads the column with over 160 scalps (165).

Double

Russell achieved this double

As mentioned, Russell has become the first foreign player with the double of 100 wickets and 2,000 runs in the IPL. Overall, he is the second player to have attained this feat. Russell joins Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who owns 2,724 runs and 152 wickets in the tournament. He completed 150 scalps in IPL 2023.

Start

Great start for Russell in IPL 2024

Russell has made a great start to the IPL 2024 season. He scored a match-winning 64* from 25 balls in KKR's opener versus SRH at Eden Gardens. With the ball, Russell took 2/25 from two overs. Versus RCB, the veteran all-rounder, finished with 2/29 from his four overs. He now has 100 IPL wickets from 114 matches at 24.05.