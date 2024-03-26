Next Article

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell to Yash Dayal in the season opener

How does Ruturaj Gaikwad fare against left-arm pacers in IPL?

By Parth Dhall 04:13 pm Mar 26, 2024

What's the story Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Chennai Super Kings host Gujarat Titans. The Super Kings won their first match of the season, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ruturaj Gaikwad fared well in his first game as captain, but he managed only 15 runs. The CSK opener fell to left-arm seamer Yash Dayal. Here are his IPL stats against left-arm pacers.

Battle

Gaikwad against left-arm pace

Gaikwad has struggled big time against left-arm pacers, having been dismissed 13 times in 29 IPL meetings against these bowlers. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter has a strike rate of 130.50 in this battle. The tally includes 15 sixes, 28 fours, and 101 dot balls. Gaikwad has a paltry average of 23.69 against left-arm seamers in the IPL.

Boult

Boult has dismissed Gaikwad thrice

Gaikwad has been troubled by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult's swing and pace in the IPL. The left-arm pacer has dismissed him thrice in just four IPL meetings. Each of these dismissals has come in the powerplay. The batter has accumulated just 22 runs off 24 balls in this battle. This is a testament to Gaikwad's struggles against left-arm pace.

Information

Gaikwad struggles in Powerplay

Gaikwad has fallen to left-arm pacers as many as 10 times in the first six overs (Powerplay). His strike rate in this regard plunges to 112.35. The tally includes a total of 88 dot balls.

Johnson

A potential threat in Johnson

CSK will next face Gujarat Titans in what would be a repeat of the 2023 IPL final clash. A fired-up Spencer Johnson be a threat to CSK skipper Gaikwad. The left-arm seamer took two wickets against Mumbai Indians in their opening clash. GT bought Johnson for Rs. 10 crore ahead of the ongoing season. He recently made his debut for Australia.