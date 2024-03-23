Next Article

Fernando registered his best Test figures vs Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

1st Test, SL push Bangladesh further back: Day 2 report

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:16 pm Mar 23, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka have pushed Bangladesh further back in the opening Test in Sylhet. Day 2 saw the Tigers being folded for 188 while responding to SL's first innings score of 280. Though SL tumbled initially in their second outing, a Dimuth Karunaratne fifty meant they finished the day at 119/5. SL have extended their overall lead to 211 runs. Here's the Day 2 report.

Innings summary

Bangladesh folded for 188

Bangladesh, who resumed at 32/3, could never get going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. While Mahmudul Hasan Joy (12) could not add much to his overnight score, Shahadat Hossain (18) and Litton Das (25) threw away their starts. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam (47) was their only batter to score 30-plus. Khaled Ahmed (22) and Shoriful Islam (15) made handy contributions.

Taijul

Highest Test score for Taijul

Taijul arrived as a nightwatchman in the final few minutes on Day 1 and walked back unbeaten on zero. Though wickets kept tumbling at the other end on Day 2, he held one end and scored a career-best 47 off 80 balls (6 fours). He has raced to 612 Test runs besides also owning 194 wickets. His previous highest Test score was 39*.

Fernando

Four-fer for Vishwa Fernando

Vishwa Fernando was the pick of the SL bowlers as he claimed 4/48 in 15.3 overs. The left-arm pacer, who took two wickets on Day 1, dismissed tail-enders Shoriful (15) and Khaled (22) on Day 2. This was his fifth four-wicket haul in Test cricket as Fernando now owns 58 wickets at 34.56 (5W: 1). He now boasts eight wickets vs Bangladesh at 27.87.

Bowlers

Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara share six wickets

Fernando's fellow pacers Kasun Rajitha (3/56 in 16 overs) and Lahiru Kumara (3/31 in 12 overs) claimed three wickets apiece. Rajitha claimed important wickets of Mominul Haque, Taijul, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Meanwhile, Kumara sent back Joy, Shahadat, and Litton. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya (0/33 in 7 overs) went wicket-less.

SL innings

Poor start for SL

SL, having earned a 98-run first-innings lead, were off to a poor start in their second outing as Nahid Rana dismissed Nishan Madushka (10) and Kusal Mendis (3) cheaply. While Taijul then sent the experienced Angelo Mathews (22) back, Dinesh Chandimal fell to Mehidy without opening his account. Dimuth Karunaratne (52) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva then consolidated with a 49-run stand.

Karunaratne

15,000 runs in FC cricket for Karunaratne

Karunaratne batted brilliantly and hammered 52 off 107 balls (7 fours, 1 six) During the course, he raced past 15,000 runs (15,031), averaging over 46. The tally includes 67 fifties and 47 tons. Playing his 90th Test match, Karunaratne has raced to 6,809 runs at an average of 41.26. Besides slamming 36 fifties, he has hammered 16 centuries in Test cricket.

Stats

1,000 Test runs vs Bangladesh

During the course of the game, Karunaratne also raced past 1,000 Test runs against Bangladesh (1,051). He averages 47.77 against the opposition as the tally includes three tons and five fifties. Karunaratne, who stepped down as SL's Test captain earlier this year, is SL's fifth-highest run-getter in the Test format.

Information

SL finish the day at 119/5

Vishwa Fernando arrived as the nightwatchman after Karunaratne's departure. He tackled the Bagladesh bowlers well in the end overs and returned unbeaten on 2 alongside skipper de Silva (23*). Nahid Rana has claimed a brace for Bangladesh.