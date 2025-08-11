Duleep Trophy 2025: 3 West Zone players to watch for

Shardul Thakur , the all-rounder from India and Mumbai, has been appointed as the captain of West Zone for the upcoming 2025-26 Duleep Trophy . The tournament will kick off on August 28. The squad also features Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batsmen Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer. On this note, let's look at three West Zone players to watch out for.

#1 Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer's batting exploits were among the highlights of IPL 2025. As he has also done well in his recent First-Class appearances, his exclusion from the Test squad for the England series surprised many. Iyer finished the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy with 480 runs at an incredible average of 68.57. Notably, Iyer last featured in a Test in February 2024. A fine show in the Duleep Trophy could earn him a recall for the West Indies Test series.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan Sarfaraz Khan has fallen out of favor after a brief stint with the Indian Test team. He has had an impressive start in Tests with four 50-plus scores in 11 innings, including a memorable 150 against New Zealand. Moreover, his First-Class average is an impressive 65.98. Hence, Sarfaraz would view this red-ball tournament as an opportunity to script a Team India return.