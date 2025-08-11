Tennis legend Roger Federer set for on-court return: Details here
What's the story
Tennis legend Roger Federer has announced his much-anticipated on-court return. The 44-year-old Swiss ace will feature at the Shanghai Masters this year. Federer will headline the "Roger & Friends" celebrity doubles affair on October 10 at Qizhong Stadium. This will be Federer's first appearance in Shanghai since 2019. He previously won the 2017 edition. The legendary player retired from the sport in 2022.
Event details
Exciting line-up for 'Roger & Friends' match
The upcoming exhibition match promises an exciting line-up of players, including actor Wu Lei, martial artist and actor Donnie Yen, and former doubles player Zheng Jie. In a promotional video for the event, Federer expressed his excitement about returning to Shanghai after such a long time. He said, "Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game."
Twitter Post
Federer is back!
Roger Federer is coming back to Shanghai 🤩— Rolex Shanghai Masters (@SH_RolexMasters) August 10, 2025
Join us on October 10th for the @rogerfederer and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match!#rolexshanghaimasters pic.twitter.com/6gpnkFfl6B
Personal connection
Federer's special connection with Shanghai
Federer has a special connection with Shanghai, having previously won the Shanghai Masters twice. Federer has a stellar record at the Shanghai Masters. He has a singles win-loss record of 23-6 over eight appearances. The Swiss maestro won his maiden title in 2014 after beating Giles Simon in the final. In 2017, Federer beat top seed Rafael Nadal in the Shanghai Masters final.
Career highlights
Legendary career and retirement
Federer bid adieu to professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, ending an incredible career. He played a thrilling doubles match with long-time rival Nadal against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Federer remains one of the most prolific players in tennis history. His unmatched backhand was a sight to behold. After over two decades, Federer concluded his career with a record 103 ATP singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam honors.