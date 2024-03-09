Next Article

Kusal Mendis smoked his highest T20I score (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Kusal Mendis completes 1,500 T20I runs with career-best 86

By Parth Dhall Edited by Gaurav Tripathi 04:34 pm Mar 09, 202404:34 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has completed 1,500 runs in T20 Internationals. He reached this landmark en route to a career-best 86 in the 3rd and final T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet. Mendis touched the 1,500-run mark with his 32nd run in the contest. The 29-year-old has become only the third Sri Lankan player with this record in the shortest format.

Knock

A stellar knock from Mendis

After being watchful for a couple of overs, Mendis opened up his arms and gave a tough time to Bangladesh bowlers. He added 59 runs with skipper Wanindu Hasaranga (15) for the third wicket. Mendis looked set for a ton but Taskin Ahmed dented his plans in the 17th over. The former walked back, having scored a 55-ball 86 (6 fours, 6 sixes).

Record

Mendis joins these names

As mentioned, Mendis is the third Sri Lankan cricketer to complete 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. He joins Tillakaratne Dilshan (1,889) and Kusal Perera (1,677) on this list. It is worth noting that Mendis surpassed Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (1,493) in terms of T20I runs. This means Mendis has become SL's third-highest run-scorer in the shortest format.

Career

A look at his T20I career

Mendis completed 1,500 T20I runs in his 64th encounter. He made his debut in 2015, against West Indies in Colombo. He has now raced to 1,554 runs at an average of 25.06 in the format. He has a strike rate of 135.72 in T20I cricket. His tally includes 14 half-centuries. As mentioned, the 86 against Bangladesh is now his highest T20I score.

Mendis vs BAN

Most fifties versus BAN

Mendis now owns 432 T20I runs versus Bangladesh at 54, striking at 164.25. Only India's Rohit Sharma (454) has more T20I runs against the opposition. Meanwhile, with this knock, Mendis became the first batter to hammer six T20I fifties versus the Tigers. He broke the tie with Rohit and compatriot Kusal Perera, who boasts five fifties apiece against Bangladesh.

Information

Over 3,700 T20 runs

Mendis is playing his 135th match in the 20-over format. He has raced to 3,723 runs at a strike rate of 135-plus. The tally includes as many as 30 half-centuries with 87 being his best score. He also owns 63 wicket-keeping dismissals in this regard.

Information

SL post a decent total

Besides Mendis, no other SL batter could even touch the 20-run mark. However, a fiery 19 off nine balls from Dasun Shanaka meant the hosts posted 174/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Rishad Hossain and Taskin claimed two wickets apiece.