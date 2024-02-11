Ibrahim Zadran slammed his sixth ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ACBOffficials)

Ibrahim Zadran smashes his 11th fifty-plus score in ODIs: Stats

What's the story Afghanistan star batter Ibrahim Zadran played a crucial knock against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Pallekele. The young batter hammered his sixth ODI fifty and his third against the Lankan Lions. His 76-ball 54 was laced with six boundaries and it allowed Afghanistan the start needed to orchestrate the chase. Afghanistan were 128/2 when Ibrahim was dismissed.

A watchful knock from Ibrahim

Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the seventh over of the innings. Hence, Ibrahim had to consolidate with Rahmat Shah. The two batters added 97 runs where Ibrahim was seen in a more supportive role as Rahmat played the role of an aggressor. However, he edged a bouncer down the legside from Asitha Fernando's bowling and Kusal Mendis made no mistake with the catch.

Most runs for Afghanistan since his ODI debut

Ibrahim made his ODI debut against West Indies in November 2019. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ibrahim has amassed the most runs for Afghanistan since his ODI debut. He has amassed 1,345 runs from 30 ODIs at an average of 49.81 in this period. Rahmat trails him with 1,310 runs from 36 ODIs at 38.58. Ibrahim has 11 fifty-plus scores in ODIs (100s: 5).

2,500 international runs for Ibrahim

With this knock, Ibrahim became the latest Afghan batter to accomplish 2,500 runs in international cricket. Notably, he is the ninth Afghanistan batter to achieve this feat. He has featured in six Tests and has compiled 476 runs at an average of 39.66. He has also scored 699 runs in 30 T20Is (SR: 104.32).

Highest run-getter for Afghanistan in ODIs since 2023

Ibrahim has been on fire in ODIs since the start of last year. He is Afghanistan's highest run-getter in ODIs since 2023 with 912 runs from 22 matches at 45.60. No other Afghan batter has even touched the 700-run mark in this period. Notably, he was also Afghanistan's highest run-getter in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with 376 runs from nine matches.

Zadran's numbers versus Sri Lanka

Zadran has smoked three fifties and two centuries against Sri Lanka while compiling 556 runs against them from 10 ODIs at an impressive average of 55.60. Ibrahim's highest score of 162 came against SL in 2022.