SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Visitors aim to seal series

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 03, 2023, 08:48 am 3 min read

SL lost the opener by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan will look to seal the deal as they meet Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series. The visitors would be high on confidence, having won the opener by six wickets. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah starred for them. The hosts also walked away with few positives and they must unleash their A-game in the do-or-die encounter. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Hambantota's Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium will host this duel on June 4 (Sunday). The opener was also played here which saw Afghanistan comfortably chase down 269. Chasing teams have overall won 12 of the 24 ODIs played here as the average score in the first innings read 251. Live streaming of the contest will be available on the FanCode app and website (10:00am IST).

A look at the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have so far faced each other in eight ODIs. While the Lankan Lions have won four, Afghanistan have come out victorious on three occasions (NR:1). The two sides previously met in the format in November 2022 as the series ended in a 1-1 tie. That series was Afghanistan's maiden ODI assignment on SL soil.

A comprehensive win for Afghanistan

Despite Rashid Khan's absence, the Afghan side managed to display a strong show. Pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad scalped two wickets apiece as the Lankans suffered a top-order collapse. Zadran (98) and Shah (55) scored fifties in replay as Afghanistan's chase was smooth. For the Lankan team, Charith Asalanka (91) and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) played valiant knocks, albeit in a losing cause.

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

A look at the key performers

Since 2022, Pathum Nissanka has smothered 667 ODI runs at an average of 47.64. Rahmat Shah has garnered 671 runs at 51.61 in this period. Ibrahim Zadran boasts 529 runs at 75.57 in this regard. Fazalhaq Farooqi has claimed 19 wickets in 11 ODIs at 24.26 since 2022. Kasun Rajitha (2/49 in 10 overs) was the pick of the SL bowlers in the opener.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Charith Asalanka, Rahmat Shah, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi (vice-captain), Kasun Rajitha, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (captain), Rahmat Shah, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi (vice-captain), Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad.