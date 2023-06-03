Sports

2023 French Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches fourth round: Key stats

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the 2023 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the 2023 French Open. Tsitsipas won the tie 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. With this victory, the Greek star has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the fifth successive season. Notably, he was a runner-up here in Paris in 2021. Tsitsipas has looked solid so far and will be keen to continue his spell.

21-6 win-loss record for Tsitsipas at Roland Garros

Tsitsipas has now clocked a 21-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros to match his tally at the Australian Open. Tsitsipas had reached the 2023 Australian Open final. Overall, he has a record of 52-22 at Grand Slams, since making his debut in 2017. In terms of the head-to-head record versus Schwartzman, Tsitsipas now carries a tally of 5-2, including three successive wins.

A look at Tsitsipas's form

Tsitsipas, the fifth seed, now has a 30-8 win-loss record in the ongoing season. In May, he reached the semi-finals of the Rome Masters, eventually losing to Daniil Medvedev. The Greek star qualified for the finals in Barcelona where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. In January, Tsitsipas made it to the Australian Open final with a phenomenal run before Novak Djokovic defeated him.