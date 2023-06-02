Sports

England vs Ireland, one-off Test: Hosts in complete control

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2023, 11:13 pm 2 min read

Ben Duckett, who scored 61* on Day 1, went on to hammer 182 from 178 balls

England dominated the Day 2 proceedings against Ireland in their only Test at Lord's. Resuming on 152/1, England spelled doom on Ireland, dominating the first two sessions before declaring on 524/4. Ben Duckett, who scored 61* on Day 1, went on to hammer 182 from 178 balls. Ollie Pope struck a supreme double-century. In response, Ireland have lost a couple of wickets (97/3).

Ben Duckett clobbers his career-best 178-ball 182

Duckett claimed his second Test century and his maiden in England and he finished with his career-best score of 182 runs off 178 deliveries. He completed his hundred in 106 deliveries. Surprisingly, this was Duckett's maiden Test match in England. Before this, the southpaw played nine Test matches but all of them were away from home.

Pope shines with a majestic 205

Pope scored a sensational 205-run knock from 208 balls. His knock was laced with 22 fours and three sixes. Pope has now raced past 2,000 runs (2,046) at 35.27. He now has four tons and 11 fifties. Pope registered his second ton on home soil as he surpassed the 1,000-run mark. Ireland are now the sixth nation against whom Pope has a 50-plus score.

11,000 runs for Root

Joe Root played his part and scored a superb 56. He registered his 58th fifty in the longest format. Root has now surpassed 11,000 runs (11,004) at 50.25. He has become only the 11th batter to have reached the milestone. Alastair Cook had attained the feat in 252 innings. Root (232 innings*) is now the fastest English cricketer to reach the tally.