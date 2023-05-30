Sports

Faf du Plessis smashed the most sixes in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis slammed 36 maximums in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is hailed by many people as the best season ever in the competition's history mainly because of the close finishes and the number of sixes struck by the batters. This season had many edge-of-the-seat thrillers as we did not know which four teams will make it to the next round till the last day. Here's more.

Most sixes struck in an IPL season

This season it felt like raining sixes in every single game. Devon Conway slammed the 1,000th six of the season. The overall tally stands at 1,124 sixes, which is higher than any other season. In fact, this is the first time the numbers have surpassed 1,100 maximums. IPL 2022 (1,062) was the first time 1,000 sixes were struck in a season.

Faf du Plessis struck the most sixes in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was in sensational form with the bat and scored the most runs in the league phase before Shubman Gill surpassed him in the runs tally this season. The SA dasher smashed 36 sixes, the most by any player. He was just one six ahead of CSK's Shivam Dube with 35 maximums, while Gill struck 33 sixes.

Mumbai Indians have struck the most sixes this season

Mumbai Indians battled all odds to get to the playoffs this season. Their primary strength was their batting and therefore, they finished with 140 maximums, the highest sixes struck by any team. CSK ended in the second position with 133 maximums, while KKR were third having slammed 125 maximums. Only SRH (84) and DC (67) didn't touch the three-figure mark in sixes.

Du Plessis also slammed the longest six of the season

Du Plessis showed the tenacity of slamming the most sixes, but he also smashed the longest of them all in IPL 2023. His 115m six against Ravi Bishnoi in the clash against LSG was the longest six. He received Rs. 10 lakh prize money.

Mumbai Indians have scripted this unique IPL record

MI have hit over 100 sixes in eight different IPL seasons. As mentioned, this season they topped the charts with 140 maximums. Despite finishing last in IPL 2022 standings, MI smashed 100 sixes. They slammed 137 maximums in 2020, the highest tally in that campaign.

Most sixes in the 20th over in IPL 2023

It was a breakthrough season for Rinku Singh, who rose to prominence as a finisher for KKR. Rinku's five successive sixes against GT will be forever in IPL's folklore. He slammed nine sixes in the 20th over this season, the highest by any batter. MS Dhoni is second on the list with seven maximums in the last over. SRH's Abdul Samad smashed seven maximums.

Most sixes in IPL history

Chris Gayle holds the record for smashing the most numbers of sixes in IPL history. Gayle has smoked 357 maximums in 142 matches. Rohit Sharma is second on the list and has the second-most sixes among Indians (257). AB de Villiers (251), Dhoni (239), Virat Kohli (234), David Warner (226), Kieron Pollard (223), and Suresh Raina (203) are the ones with 200-plus maximums.