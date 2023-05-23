Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI (Eliminator): Statistical preview

May 23, 2023

Ishan Kishan will be the sixth MI batter to complete 2,000 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on May 24. This will be LSG's second playoffs in as many seasons, while MI have qualified for the playoffs 10 times. LSG will have a slight edge in this encounter as Chepauk's spin-friendly conditions will suit them more than MI. Here's more.

LSG have not lost a match against MI

Despite making their debut in the last IPL, LSG have grown in stature as a franchise with two playoff qualifications in two seasons. They have also defeated the record champions, MI thrice in the competition and have a perfect record against them. Earlier this season, LSG defeated MI by five runs. They batted first and posted 177/3 and restricted MI to 172/5.

Winner of this match will live to fight another day

The winner of the Eliminator will stay alive in the tournament and will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in a must-win battle to reach the finals of the IPL. However, the loser of the Eliminator will get knocked out of the tournament. As mentioned, Qualifier 2 will be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator.

Rohit Sharma's exceptional playoffs record as captain

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, MI have a perfect record in the IPL finals. He has guided Mumbai to five IPL trophies. His record as a leader in the playoffs is envious. In 13 playoff matches as captain, Rohit has guided MI to 10 victories and suffered only three losses (76.92%). As a batter, he has amassed 297 runs in 19 matches at 16.50.

Kishan closes in on 2,000 runs for MI

Ishan Kishan has been a mainstay for MI in the last few years. He has done reasonably well for the franchise this season, having scored 439 runs in 14 matches at an average of 31.35 (50s: 3). He has tallied 1,990 runs in 73 outings for MI at an average of 31.58. He will be the sixth MI batter to complete the landmark.

De Kock may complete 3,000 IPL runs

Quinton de Kock will look to provide LSG with a good start in the Eliminator. He needs 93 more runs to complete 3,000 runs in the IPL. He has tallied 2,907 runs in the competition in 96 matches at an average of 32.30. He has smashed 20 fifties and two hundreds. This season, he has scored 143 runs in four innings.

Who are the key performers?

Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 511 runs this season at a strike rate of 185.14. Piyush Chawla has snapped 20 wickets this season, the most for MI (ER: 7.81). Ravi Bishnoi leads the tally for LSG with 16 scalps. 15 of his wickets have come in the middle overs (7-16) this season. Nicholas Pooran has batted with a strike rate of 173.78.