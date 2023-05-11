Sports

MI eye their 47th IPL win at Wankhede: Statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

MI have won 46 matches at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the match on May 12. The Rohit Sharma-led MI climbed to the third spot after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Notably, MI are vying to win their 47th match at Wankhede. GT, being the table-toppers, are eyeing the playoff berth.

A look at the head-to-head record

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions have faced the five-time winners only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. Earlier this season, GT successfully defended 207/6 against MI, with Noor Ahmad taking three wickets. Shubman Gill earlier slammed a 34-ball 56.

Second-most wins at a venue in IPL

As of now, MI have the second-most wins at a venue in the IPL. They have won 46 out of 76 matches at the Wankhede Stadium. Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top this tally, with 47 wins at Eden Gardens.

Who are the key performers?

Mohammed Shami is the joint-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023, with 19 wickets. Cameron Green has smoked two 60-plus scores. He has amassed 274 runs this season. Piyush Chawla has been exceptional with 17 wickets at an average of 18.88. Suryakumar Yadav is back to his best, with a strike rate of 186.14. He has hammered 41 fours and 18 sixes.

A look at other notable numbers

Both Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have scored over 200 runs each in the Powerplay this season. Notably, the latter has a strike rate of 147.61 in this phase. Similarly, MI's Ishan Kishan averages 61.00 in the first six overs in IPL 2023. Leg-spinner Chawla has the second-most wickets in the middle overs this season (15). He is only behind Ravindra Jadeja (16).

Homecoming for Hardik Pandya

It will be a homecoming for GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was once the mainstay all-rounder for MI. Over the years, Hardik has enjoyed playing at the Wankhede Stadium, once his home ground. He has a strike rate of 147.59 at this venue, having slammed 583 runs in 34 IPL games at this venue. Besides, Hardik owns 24 wickets at 29.45 here.

Hardik in a league of his own

Hardik remains the only player to have achieved the double of 550 runs and 20 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL. Lasith Malinga tops the wickets tally here (68), while Rohit owns the most runs (1,935).