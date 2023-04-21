Sports

IPL 2023: GT will look for answers against upbeat LSG

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 21, 2023, 03:38 pm 3 min read

GT lost their last match against RR (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

Match number 30 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the new entrants from last season cross swords against each other. Lucknow Super Giants, being the host will be desperate to carry on the winning momentum, whereas the Gujarat Titans will aim to bounce back after their defeat against RR. The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the fascinating clash. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The famous BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on April 22, 3:30pm onward. The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. The pacers will also get some help from the strip. A high-scoring clash is on the cards. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the H2H record

Both franchises entered the IPL last season and have left a positive impact on the tournament and the fans. They met each other twice last season and GT won both the battles. In their last meeting, GT batted first on a tough wicket and posted 144/4, Shubman Gill slammed a 49-ball 63. In response, LSG were bundled for 82. Rashid Khan finished with 4/24.

LSG will look to build a winning momentum

LSG have lost only two matches, that too against CSK and PBKS. They recently defended 154/7 against RR, proving the strength of their bowling attack. They also chased down 214 against RCB. In five matches till now, GT have won three and all of them were when they were chasing. They lost against KKR and RR while trying to defend the total.

Here are the probable playing XIs

LSG probable XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Ravi Bishnoi. GT probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little.

A look at the key performers

Mayers has slammed 219 runs at a strike rate of 154.22 (50s: 3). Gill has smoked 228 runs in five matches at 45.60. He has registered two fifties this season. Rashid has scalped 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.09. The tally also includes a hat-trick versus KKR. Bishnoi has tallied eight dismissals in six matches this season.

Dream11 Fantasy options

Fantasy Option 1: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Nicholas Pooran, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi. Fantasy Option 2: Shubman Gill (vc), KL Rahul, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Nicholas Pooran, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Rashid Khan (Captain), Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph.