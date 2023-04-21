Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS: Decoding the key player battles

Match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Mumbai Indians face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Having won their last three games, MI would be confident and will take the field as favorites. PBKS, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four games. They certainly have some work to do. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Arshdeep Singh

Rohit Sharma and Arshdeep Singh open the proceedings in their respective departments. Arshdeep has had success against Rohit in the past, dismissing him once in the seven deliveries he bowled to him in IPL. As per ESPNcricicnfo, five of Arshdeep's nine wickets, this season has come in the powerplay. In IPL 2023, Rohit's strike rate in powerplay reads 150.70.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rahul Chahar

Suryakumar Yadav, who has endured a lean run of form lately, would be eager to make a mark. He would be up against the leg-spin of Rahul Chahar in the middle overs. Notably, SKY has fallen prey to leggies 15 times in 63 IPL innings, striking at 123.69. Meanwhile, Chahar has managed just two wickets in six games this season (ER: 7.73).

Shikhar Dhawan vs Jason Behrendorff

Many eyes will be on PBKS regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan who is expected to return after recovering from a shoulder injury. In the powerplay, he would need to tackle Jason Behrendorff, who has been brilliant with the new ball. The left-arm pacer has dismissed Dhawan twice in four T20I meetings. Dhawan, however, has batted with intent against him, scoring 44 runs off 32 balls.

Liam Livingstone vs Piyush Chawla

Though Liam Livingstone could only manage two runs in his previous outing, MI must be aware of the damage the dasher can inflict. Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who operates in the middle overs, would look to keep him quiet. Notably, Livingstone has been dismissed by leggies four times in just 13 IPL meetings. His strike rate comes down to 131.66 against them.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on April 22, 7:30pm onward. The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring, with the boundaries being on the shorter side. Pacers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have done well here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.