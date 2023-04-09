Sports

Shikhar Dhawan remains unbeaten on 99 versus SRH: Key stats

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan played a solid knock (Source: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan played a solid knock in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Dhawan missed out on a deserved century in the end, remaining unbeaten on 99. PBKS were 88/9 after 15 overs before Dhawan played a blinder and got his side to a respectable score of 143/9. He single-handedly dominated the scenes for Punjab. Here's more.

Dhawan powers PBKS to 143/9 from 88/9

In the powerplay overs (1-6), PBKS managed 41/3. However, SRH were brilliant, carrying the momentum forward to dominate the middle overs. SRH picked six PBKS wickets and conceded just 48 in overs 7-15. Dhawan added a 55-run stand for the last wicket alongside Mohit Rathee, who faced just two balls in the partnership. Dhawan's heroics saw PBKS add 55 runs in the death overs.

49th fifty for Dhawan

Dhawan's 99* was laced with 12 fours and five sixes. He faced 66 balls and struck at 150.00. Dhawan has raced to 6,469 runs in the IPL at 36.13. He had to settle for a 49th fifty, missing out agonizingly on a third IPL ton. In 17 games for Punjab, Dhawan has raced to 685 runs at 52.69. He registered his best score.

Fourth batter in IPL to remain unbeaten on 99

As per Cricbuzz, Dhawan is now the fourth batter to remain unbeaten on 99 in an IPL game. Suresh Raina (CSK) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2013, Chris Gayle (PBKS) vs RCB, Mohali, 2019, and Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) vs DC, Ahmedabad, 2021 are the others with this record. Dhawan and Rathee shared the highest 10th wicket stand in the IPL and joint-fifth highest in men's T20.