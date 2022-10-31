Sports

Pandya to lead in NZ T20Is; Dhawan named ODI captain

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 31, 2022, 07:05 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya will lead India in the three-T20I series against New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Hardik Pandya is set to lead India in the three-match T20I series in New Zealand, starting November 18. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will be at the helm in the three-ODI series thereafter. The white-ball leg will be followed by India's tour to Bangladesh, starting December 4. Rohit Sharma will lead both ODI and Test sides. The tour includes three ODIs and a couple of Tests.

Information India's squad for NZ T20Is

India's squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Information India's squad for NZ ODIs

India's squad for NZ ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

NZ T20Is Rohit, Kohli rested; Dinesh Karthik misses out

While Pandya will lead the Indian T20I squad in New Zealand, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have been rested. Rishabh Pant will serve as Pandya's deputy in the series. Dinesh Karthik, who complained of back pain in the T20 WC clash against South Africa, missed out. As per the chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma, workload management is the reason for his exclusion.

Talking points A look at other talking points

Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson finds a place in both T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour. The squads also include pace sensation Umran Malik, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and batter Shreyas Iyer. Pandya will miss the ODI series, with Dhawan returning as captain. Right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen earns his call-up to the ODI side.

NZ vs IND India tour of New Zealand, 2022

Friday, November 18: 1st T20; Sky Stadium, Wellington, 12:00 PM Sunday, November 20: 2nd T20; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 12:00 PM Tuesday, November 22: 3rd T20; McLean Park, Napier, 12:00 PM Friday, November 25: 1st ODI; Eden Park, Auckland, 7:00 AM Sunday, November 27: 2nd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7:00 AM Wednesday, November 30: 3rd ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 7:00 AM

Twitter Post India's squads for Bangladesh ODIs and Tests

Squad for Bangladesh Tests:



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav. — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

BAN ODIs Ravindra Jadeja returns for Bangladesh tour

India will play their first bilateral series on Bangladesh soil since 2015. As stated, Rohit will lead India in both ODI and Test series. The series will see the return of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury. Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, and Yash Dayal have earned call-ups to the ODI squad.

BAN vs IND India tour of Bangladesh, 2022/2023

The schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh was announced earlier this month. The tour comprises of three ODIs and a couple of Test matches, which will be played in December. While the limited-overs games will kick-start on December 4, the Test series will get underway on December 14. The tour is scheduled soon after the ODI World Cup in India.