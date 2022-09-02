Entertainment

'Mega Blockbuster': Multi-starrer mystery project leaves fans scratching heads

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 02, 2022, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Rohit Sharma have been sharing posters of their upcoming project, 'Mega Blockbuster'.

Several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kapil Sharma have been sharing posters of a mystery project, leaving fans with absolutely no details. Actors and cricketers are apparently part of this, but it is not clear if it is a movie, a series, or a mere advertisement campaign. All we know so far is that this multi-starrer project is titled Mega Blockbuster.

Announcement 'Trailer' of project to be revealed on September 4

Besides Bollywood celebrities Padukone and Sharma, South Indian actors like Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Rashmika Mandanna have also shared their posters from the project with the hashtag #MegaBlockbuster. The celebs have also revealed through the captions that its trailer will be out on September 4. Cricketer Rohit Sharma, too, shared his poster and captioned it, "Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind."

Anticipation Is this going to be a movie collaboration?

The posters also reveal that the project will be presented by Ohseem. However, there are no other details available. Karthi posted, "Stay tuned to find out more...!" Krishnan captioned her poster, "Can't keep calm!" while Padukone simply wrote, "Suprise." Sharing her photo on social media, Mandanna wrote, "Fun stuff." Kapil posted in Hindi, "This one's for my fans. Hope you all like it".

Instagram Post Take a look at Mandanna's post

Instagram Post Here's what Krishnan posted

Instagram Post Check out Padukone's post here

Information Did Ganguly's post accidentally spill the beans?

Meanwhile, a screenshot—allegedly featuring a now-deleted post by former cricketer Sourav Ganguly who is part of Mega Blockbuster—has gone viral. It suggests the project is an ad campaign for Meesho. In it, one can see his social media team missed editing the caption apparently sent by Meesho. It reads, "Please ensure...Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is NOWHERE mentioned in tomorrow's 1st September post."

Twitter Post Take a look at the screen grab

Updates Other projects of these actors to look forward to

Karthi and Krishnan are gearing up for the release of the Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam. Krishnan also has a Malayalam project with Mohanlal titled Ram. On the other hand, Mandanna has GoodBye, Mission Majnu, Vaarisu, and the second installment of Pushpa in her lineup, to name a few. Padukone has Pathaan, Fighter, and Project K in her kitty.